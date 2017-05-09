Gas trends shift approaching Memorial Day

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

As Memorial day approaches and drivers hit the roads, prices at the pump typically increase.

For 2017, price trends seem to be shifting. The price of oil has fallen more than 13% over the last month.

As a result, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen four cents in just that past week.

The average cost nationwide is $2.37/per gallon.