Nebraska Medicaid director leaving post to take federal job - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Medicaid director leaving post to take federal job

Nebraska Medicaid director leaving post to take federal job

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's Medicaid and Long-Term Care director is leaving his post to take a job in the federal government.


Calder Lynch has served as the division's leader since March 2015. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the shift Tuesday in a statement that praised Lynch for his ``terrific contribution'' to the state.


Rocky Thompson, the division's deputy director for policy and communications, will serve as acting director until a new replacement is chosen. Ricketts says his administration has already started a search.


The division is a part of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.