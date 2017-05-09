Nebraska Medicaid director leaving post to take federal job

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's Medicaid and Long-Term Care director is leaving his post to take a job in the federal government.



Calder Lynch has served as the division's leader since March 2015. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the shift Tuesday in a statement that praised Lynch for his ``terrific contribution'' to the state.



Rocky Thompson, the division's deputy director for policy and communications, will serve as acting director until a new replacement is chosen. Ricketts says his administration has already started a search.



The division is a part of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.