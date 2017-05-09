NEB WGOLF: Smith Completes Second Round at NCAA Regional

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Columbus, Ohio - Nebraska's Kate Smith shot a 79 in the second round at the NCAA Columbus Regional on the Scarlet Course Tuesday.

Smith, a freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., slipped 21 spots in the individual standings into a tie for 57th heading into Wednesday's final round. Through 36 holes on the 6,416-yard, par-72 layout of the Scarlet Course, Smith has managed 157.

Texas A&M's Maddie Szeryk climbed to the top of the individual leaderboard with a two-under-par 70 on Tuesday to enter Wednesday's final round at 143. Michigan's Elodie Van Dievoet and Ohio State's Jaclyn Lee are two strokes off Szeryk's pace at 145 in the 96-player field.

Florida maintained its lead in the team race with a 293 on Tuesday to head to the final round at 590. The Gators carry a one-shot lead over the hosts from Ohio State, while Florida State sits in third at 597. South Carolina (598), Michigan (605) and Purdue (607) hold the top six spots heading into the final round. The top six teams from the Columbus Regional will advance to the NCAA Championships.

The final round at the Columbus Regional begins on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. (CT). Live scoring is available at GolfStat.com.