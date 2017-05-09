Lincoln man fights for wife in troubled times

"One of my jobs as her husband is to be a provider and a protector and that goes along my obligation to her,” Dale Hayes, Deb’s husband, said. “That was a part of what goes along with the vows that you take."

Dale Hayes reflects on his forever promise to his wife, Deb.

"She is a good mate, she is my companion," Hayes, said.

The couple married in 1998 and their love story comes with a few page wrinkles, but nothing their bond can't straighten out.

Their trials started in October of 2000 when her son was paralyzed in a car accident.

In 2003, Dale lost his eyesight, an effect of diabetic problem.

Years later, he went on dialysis and his toes were amputated. The amputation of his left leg followed.

"We are in a little bit of a rough patch you might say,” Hayes, said.

In 2007 tragedy hit again. Deb suffered two brain aneurysms.

They left her paralyzed and unable to speak.

Even in tough times, Dale puts his wife first.

"I don't see a reason to give up and I am not ready to quit yet,” Hayes, said. “She is a fighter she hasn't quit."

He’s raising money for a dynavox. It's a communication device that recognizes eye movement.

Essentially, Deb can trigger a programmed response when focusing her sight on a designated spot on the device.

Dale says it gives her a voice, and more importantly it gives her a say in her treatment.

The device costs about $7,000.

He says any little bit will help.

"She always had my back, and I always had hers."

If you are interested in helping the Hayes here is the link to the website: https://www.gofundme.com/debs-eye-gaze-communication-device

Or you can go through mail, just send donations to the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Deb Hayes Trust account.