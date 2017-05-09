Creighton Men's Basketball Adds Graduate Transfer Manny Suarez

Posted By: Sports

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball program has announced the addition of graduate student Manny Suarez to the program. Suarez, who has spent the past two seasons at Adelphi University, will be eligible immediately for the Bluejays to play in the 2017-18 season.



"The departure of Justin Patton to the NBA had us in the market for a big man who could contribute immediately," said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. "Manny is a versatile player who has enjoyed great success at the Division II level, and we think that those skills will translate well as he joins our program. We're excited to have him on board."



Suarez is a 6-foot-10 center from Cliffside Park, N.J. He redshirted his first season at Fordham before playing in 19 games (with one start) in 2014-15.



He then transferred to Adelphi, a Division II school located in Garden City, N.Y.



Suarez has made an impact in both seasons with the Panthers. In 2015-16 he averaged 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while starting all 28 games he appeared in. In the recently-completed 2016-17 campaign, Suarez averaged 16.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He shot 55.2 percent from the field and 79.5 percent from the line while also showing his range by making 36 three-point baskets. Suarez was named Second-Team All-Met last season by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association, and also earned second team honors from the Northeast-10 Conference.



The Panthers went a combined 38-21 in his two seasons at Adelphi, where he played for coach Dave Duke.



Creighton went 25-10 in 2016-17. The Bluejays tied for third place in the BIG EAST Conference, played in the BIG EAST Tournament final at Madison Square Garden, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons.