Proposal to keep Beatrice State Developmental Center open introduced

It looks like Beatrice State Developmental Center will stay open, but with some minor changes.

The Department of Health and Human Services has several plans to improve Beatrice's mental health facility, but their preliminary plan involves keeping the current buildings.

A plan presented at a public hearing would keep the BSDC operating and continuing to serve 109 patients.

Tuesday, voices of opposition and support spoke out.

Eric Evans of Disability Rights of Nebraska, said, "Today I am here to advocate for the planned closure of Beatrice State Developmental Center."

Dennis Crawford, the brother of a patient, had a different stance, saying, "I approve of the plan because my brother is getting a good quality of care. BSDC is giving a good quality of life."

The center would continue to provide its normal services, while addressing gaps within the developmental disabilities system. This is a 36 month stabilization plan.

"I like the plan. Closing this place down, dispersing all those people. It's not only going to affect them mentally, but it could hurt them physically," said Heather Maschman of BSDC.

Some opponents say running the center is too expensive. Right now, it costs $322,000 per individual, but that includes all services and labor.

There was one proposal that would integrate patients into the community, at an estimated cost of $50,000 per individual, but that doesn't take into account other financial obligations to the state.

"The individuals at BSDC have the opportunity to work and play within our community, in an effort to achieve independence, realize their goals and develop relationships," said Mayor Stan Wirth of Beatrice.

Several people at the meeting supported closure of the facility, while many families of patients showed their support for BSDC and their services.

In total four plans were presented to the public, even closure was on the table, but not part of the recommended plan.

The average age of a resident at BSDC is 67-years-old and they usually stay for around 47 years.