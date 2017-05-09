Excellence In Education: Empowerment Program

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln East High School is sharing its halls with some 4th graders.

The younger students are part of the track's empowerment program. Tuesday’s music lesson, was just one of the fun events students got to enjoy.

Twelve Belmont students were chosen as part of the empowerment program.

For six weeks the scholars focused on setting goals and reaching their academic potential

Lincoln east students served as mentors.

"It's kind of nice, like the crossroads to show off your school for a day,” said student Faith Irvine. “It's kind of fun. I'm a senior, so it's kind of a nice recap of the last four years and the kids have a lot of fun learning about it too."

This is the 10th year of the empowerment program.