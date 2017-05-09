One year after southeast Lincoln tornado

One year ago, southeast Lincoln was hit by tornadoes.

While they were rated weak, at EF-1, they caused considerable damage in the area.

Mostly due to the hail the storms brought, that ranged from baseball to grapefruit size.

The small town of Cheney just outside Lincoln felt the effects of the storm, with every home being damaged, said resident Adam Gullion.

Adam Gullion is a roofer, and deals with hail damage often, he said.

But when last May's tornado hit his own house, it was a different story.

"Being a roofer you always like to have the hail around but I hope to God we don't go through anything like that ever again, Gullion said.

The night of the storm he, his salesman and friends stayed up until three or four in the morning patching roofs, he said. They continued to patch them for a few weeks until insurance claims began to be processed.

Then, his roofing company, Precise Roofing, repaired or replaced every roof in Cheney.

His home faced extensive damage, his roof, his flooring, his brick and siding was all severely damaged.

But he let his house sit with tarps on the roof until his neighbor’s homes were repaired, he said.

The damage, he said, came mostly from the hail.

"It hailed here for well over an hour, when the hail was done, my yard, it looked like a driving range of baseballs."

Across the affected area, many home and vehicle owners felt the same damage as the residents of Cheney.

State Farm Insurance says this storm, and the large hail it brought, played a major role in Nebraska moving from 12 to 5 in the nation in insurance claims from hail damage.

They received 10,000 claims from this storm and paid out 105 million dollars for damage to vehicles, homes and businesses.

Jim Camoriano with State Farm, says they tried to get insurance money to people as fast as they could.

While some homeowners wait to make insurance claims, most repairs have been completed across the city, he said.

"Most have been settled pretty quickly but we will continue to work with all homeowners. We understand that due to different factors sometimes it takes a little bit longer, we'll walk with them and be with them every step of the way."

Now that we're approaching storm season again, Camoriano says it's important to ensure you have the proper insurance coverage.

"Having that conversation with your insurance agent goes a long way in making sure that you're adequately covered should the worst happen.”

While Lincoln's been lucky so far this spring, State farm says make sure you have insurance and take a home inventory of all valuables just in case they're damaged or blown away in a storm.