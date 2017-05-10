10 year old Omaha boy found safe - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

10 year old Omaha boy found safe

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Update: Omaha police confirms they found Daviontae Russell. The 10 year old was reported missing Tuesday.

No other details were released. 

Omaha: A 10 year old boy is missing.

He's name is Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue.  

Family members say the 10 year old is was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "NBA" on the front and white shorts.

Daviontae is 5 feet tall and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Omaha Police at 402-444-5818.

