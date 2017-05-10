Police search for missing 10 year old boy

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night.

He's name is Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue.

Family members say the 10 year old is was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "NBA" on the front and white shorts.

Daviontae is 5 feet tall and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Omaha Police at 402-444-5818.