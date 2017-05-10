Sentencing set for former teacher in sex-with-teen case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sentencing set for former teacher in sex-with-teen case

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP)

A July sentencing has been scheduled for a former Nebraska City teacher accused of debauching a minor.

Court records say 27-year-old Emily Lofing pleaded no contest Monday to an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child. Her sentencing is set for July 17.

Lofing was accused of arranging a meeting last summer to have sex with a 16-year-old boy. She has resigned her position at Nebraska City Middle School.

