Excellence in Education: Technology Conference

Technology experts from across the country spent part of their week in downtown Lincoln.

On Tuesday, experts met with local students for a tech learning conference, called the Innovation in Pedagogy and Technology Symposium.

More than 500 University of Nebraska students and faculty spent their day in conference rooms. For many, the conference provided an opportunity to network with experts and attend workshops. Workshops focused on online learning, cyber security, and the use of technology in classrooms.

"It's a great opportunity for us working with University of Nebraska staff throughout the system. Learning about technology. We're teaching and learning technology tracks; innovation. It's all about student success," says Mark Askren, who helped organize the event.

The technology conference is an annual event hosted by UNL. It was free for all University of Nebraska students and staff.