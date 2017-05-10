Bicyclist falls 20 ft from bridge in North Lincoln

Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night. He's name is Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue.More >>
A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he struck the concrete side of the bridge.More >>
Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey.More >>
It would be the largest, most expensive building construction project Lincoln has ever seen.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
He’s raising money for a dynavox. It's a communication device that recognizes eye movement.More >>
A Lincoln man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in the southwest corner of the Nebraska Panhandle.More >>
Roofers, homeowners and insurance agencies look back on storm damageMore >>
A new video phone service is helping the deaf and hard of hearing community communicate to more people. It's being offered at Bennett Martin library downtown for free. The equipment allows users to make or receive calls via high speed internet access. "Having this face to face conversation gives us that ability to have those conversations and we don't have to rely on anyone,” Carly Weyers said. Weyers works for the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. ...More >>
Two parents have been given 300 days in jail for child abuse in western Nebraska's Lincoln County.More >>
Scattered showers and storms for today with a few strong storms possible this evening...More >>
