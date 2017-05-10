Bicyclist falls 20 ft from bridge in North Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bicyclist falls 20 ft from bridge in North Lincoln

A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he  struck the concrete side of the bridge.
They said the man was thrown off his bike and fell about 20 ft into some bushes.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.