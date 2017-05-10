Bicyclist falls 20 ft from bridge in North Lincoln

A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway.

Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he struck the concrete side of the bridge.

They said the man was thrown off his bike and fell about 20 ft into some bushes.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.