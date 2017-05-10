Brewery regulations debated in the Nebraska Legislature

Posted by: Abigail Wood

O'Neill Sen. Tyson Larson's bill tightening regulations on breweries was debated in the Nebraska legislature Wednesday morning. He wants to extend the three-tier system required for liquor production and sale to some current exemptions. As it stands now, no one organization can own consecutive tiers of manufacturing, distributing, or selling beer. This helps promote proper regulation and stops tax abuse. There is an exemption for craft brewers, as long as they're not making more than 20,000 barrels a year.

The bill would remove this exemption, something opponents will make it harder for Nebraska's many small breweries to get off the ground, calling it a "job killer."

Sen. Larson says he's not out to kill craft breweries, but to protect the state's taxpayers from a potential lawsuit. He says some business owners buy a small percent interest in a craft brewery so they can hedge the law and self-distribute.

Hobert Rupe, with the Liquor Control Commission, says there have been cases of this percent interest investment, but they have been contacted and told to stop. The commission is neutral on the bill as it is presented.