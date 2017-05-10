Gov. Ricketts comments on declining Tax Revenues

Media Release courtesy of the Governor's Office:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s tax revenues continue to decline. April general fund receipts fell 11.4 percent below the certified forecast.

“The state’s revenues took another sharp turn downward last month. It is our duty to responsibly address this shortfall to protect the budget and Nebraska taxpayers. I will be reviewing the budget in the coming days, and will take appropriate action on the bills in light of this revenue shortfall.”

Full details on the latest revenue report can be found by clicking here.