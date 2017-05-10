Nebraska tax receipts fall below projections, Gov. Ricketts Comm - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska tax receipts fall below projections, Gov. Ricketts Comments

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's net tax collections again fell below expectations in April, potentially creating more budget problems for the state.


The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below the state's certified forecast. For the current fiscal year, net tax receipts are a little less than 1 percent below the forecast.


Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials have a duty to address the shortfall to protect the budget and taxpayers. He says he will review the budget in the coming days and take ``appropriate action'' in light of the projected revenue shortfall.


The comparisons are based on the forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in February.

Media Release courtesy of the Governor's Office:

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Nebraska’s tax revenues continue to decline. April general fund receipts fell 11.4 percent below the certified forecast.

“The state’s revenues took another sharp turn downward last month.  It is our duty to responsibly address this shortfall to protect the budget and Nebraska taxpayers.  I will be reviewing the budget in the coming days, and will take appropriate action on the bills in light of this revenue shortfall.”

Full details on the latest revenue report can be found by clicking here.

