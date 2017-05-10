Nebraska tax receipts fall below projections, Gov. Ricketts Comments

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska's net tax collections again fell below expectations in April, potentially creating more budget problems for the state.



The Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that net tax receipts totaled $478 million in April, which is more than 10 percent below the state's certified forecast. For the current fiscal year, net tax receipts are a little less than 1 percent below the forecast.



Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials have a duty to address the shortfall to protect the budget and taxpayers. He says he will review the budget in the coming days and take ``appropriate action'' in light of the projected revenue shortfall.



The comparisons are based on the forecast made by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in February.

