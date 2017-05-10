Gov. Ricketts proclaims May as "Renewable Fuels Month" in NE - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. Ricketts proclaims May as "Renewable Fuels Month" in NE

Gov. Ricketts proclaims May as "Renewable Fuels Month" in NE

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts designated the month of May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska during a proclamation ceremony at the State Capitol.

“The biofuels industry has been a key part of growing Nebraska agriculture,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Corn-based ethanol and soy biodiesel not only make our air cleaner, but also create jobs, encourage investment in rural communities, reduce our dependence on foreign oil, and help consumers save their hard-earned dollars when filling up at the pump.  Filling up with biofuels is not only a financially smart decision, but it is also an investment in Nebraska and our state’s number one industry.”

Currently, ethanol is blended with 90 percent of all fuel in Nebraska, and this number continues to increase each year. There are over 227,000 flex fuel vehicles in the state, which equates to 1 in 7 Nebraska vehicles. The 25 ethanol plants in Nebraska produced 2.1 billion gallons of ethanol in 2016. The industry directly employs over 1,300 people in the state with an average salary of more than $50,000. The economic strength of Nebraska’s corn and ethanol industry also spills into the livestock sector.

“Nebraska is often referred to as the ‘Golden Triangle,’” said Nebraska Corn Board Chairman David Merrell of St. Edward.  “Due to their proximity to each other coupled with Nebraska’s ample resources, our crop, livestock, and ethanol industries are able to thrive.  Each of these industries support and strengthen each other.  For example, from the ethanol production process, we not only get a renewable fuel, but we also get distillers grains, which are great feed resources for livestock domestically and internationally.”

The biodiesel and livestock industries also work synergistically to benefit Nebraska farmers and ranchers. A healthy biodiesel industry provides nearly $58.5 million a year in aggregate benefits to beef and pork production due to decreased meal expenses and the use of inedible tallow and white grease as a biodiesel feedstock.

“It’s really amazing to see how well our ag sectors work together,” said Nebraska Soybean Board Chairman Tony Johanson of Oakland. “As a farmer, it’s encouraging to see the value biodiesel has added to soybeans. For example, biodiesel adds roughly $0.74 per bushel, and the industry helps support more than 60,000 jobs in the United States.”

Because renewable fuels are produced domestically, they greatly reduce our reliance on imported oil. In 2016, ethanol replaced the need for 540 million barrels of imported crude oil and biodiesel displaced 2.9 billion gallons of imported petroleum diesel.

Renewable Fuels Month has been coordinated through the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Ethanol Board, and the Nebraska Soybean Board.  Several promotional events are being held throughout the month through the organizations’ social media platforms.

Additionally, the corn and ethanol boards are partnering together with ethanol producer Green Plains and Kum & Go at its Gretna location (I-80 Exit 439). During this promotion on May 19 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., American Ethanol blends will be sold at a steep discount. E15 and E85 will each sell for $0.99 per gallon.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bicyclist falls 20 ft from bridge in North Lincoln

    Bicyclist falls 20 ft from bridge in North Lincoln

    A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he  struck the concrete side of the bridge. 

    More >>

    A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he  struck the concrete side of the bridge. 

    More >>

  • 10 year old Omaha boy found safe

    10 year old Omaha boy found safe

    10 year old Omaha boy found safe

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-05-10 14:29:46 GMT

     Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night. He's name is  Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue. 

    More >>

     Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night. He's name is  Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue. 

    More >>

  • FBI Director Comey fired, Sen. Sasse responds

    FBI Director Comey fired, Sen. Sasse responds

    FBI Director Comey fired, Sen. Sasse responds

    Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey. 

    More >>

    Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.