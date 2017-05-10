Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal crash in Grand Island - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal crash in Grand Island

Lincoln woman enters plea in fatal crash in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln woman has entered a plea and been convicted of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a fatal December crash in Grand Island.


Thirty-five-year-old Sheri Jindra pleaded no contest Wednesday in Hall County Court for the Dec. 11 crash that killed 41-year-old Melissa Brown.


Grand Island police say Brown was driving an SUV east on Husker Highway when she was hit by Jindra's southbound minivan. Police say Jindra ran a red light.


Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital; her husband, a passenger in the SUV, received minor injuries.

Jindra faces up to a year in prison when she's sentenced July 7.

