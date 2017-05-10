Details of inmates' deaths released

May 10, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, NDCS received confirmation the official causes of death for Michael Galindo and Damon Fitzgerald have been determined.

Galindo’s death certificate lists “inhalation of combustion products” with contributing causes of “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.”

Fitzgerald’s death certificate lists “multiple sharp and blunt force injuries to head and torso” with contributing factors of “thermal injury and external compression of neck structures.” The manner of death for both is homicide.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes extends his sympathy to the families affected by this tragedy. “This loss of life reminds us of the dangerousness of prison and the enormous responsibility we have to keep people safe,” he said.

Galindo and Fitzgerald were found deceased following a disturbance at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on March 2, 2017.

The criminal investigation into the deaths of Galindo and Fitzgerald is ongoing.