Aetna drops out of Nebraska ACA

Aetna insurance announced Wednesday it is no longer providing coverage to those covered by the Nebraska Insurance Exchange.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry released the following statement after the announcement:

“I am deeply concerned about Aetna leaving the Nebraska insurance exchange. This means that people who purchase their own insurance only have one insurer to cover them and fewer plans to choose from. The healthcare exchange is broken and needs repair.”

Senator Deb Fischer also released the following:

“Today’s news on Aetna means fewer choices and likely higher costs for families across Nebraska. It’s further proof that Obamacare is simply unsustainable. It also underscores the importance of Congress continuing its work to ensure all Americans can access the compassionate, patient-centered, and affordable health care they deserve.”

The state's two largest insurers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and UnitedHealthcare, both dropped out in 2016.