Lincoln's fire chief faces the chamber

A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he struck the concrete side of the bridge.More >>
Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night. He's name is Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue.More >>
Aetna insurance announced Wednesday it is no longer providing coverage to those covered by the Nebraska Insurance Exchange.More >>
Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey.More >>
The boards of directors for both the Nebraska Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System will consider ending an agreement for electricity produced at NPPD’s Sheldon Station, a 225-megawatt facility outside of Hallam, Neb.More >>
The two inmates were killed by other inmates during a disturbance at the Tecumseh prison back in March.More >>
It would be the largest, most expensive building construction project Lincoln has ever seen.More >>
Roofers, homeowners and insurance agencies look back on storm damageMore >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
