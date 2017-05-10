Lincoln's fire chief faces the chamber - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln's fire chief faces the chamber

Lincoln Fire and Rescue excels in many areas for a department of its size.

For example, it has a cardiac arrest survival rate of about 60 percent and it's able to keep fires contained to one room nearly 80 percent of the time.

Fire Chief Micheal Despain spoke about LFR  at this month's “Face the Chamber” event.

He said the department is doing well and its future looks bright, but he's worried about keeping that up.

"That’s what worries me is maintaining  those performance indicators, the things that the community values because of things as simple as vehicle condition,” LFR Chief Micheal Despain said.

Despain said the most urgent challenges for LFR are aging equipment, up keeping stations and having enough paramedics.

He said in order to provide the best outcomes for Lincoln, the department needs to address the problems with the older vehicles and stations before staffing.

Some attendees said his speech was eye opening.

"I was also surprised to hear about the need for new equipment. That's something I don't think the community realizes,” Attendee Heather Wherry said.

Despain also talked about its community stakeholders group and how useful it was. Those were citizens who got to learn the inner workings of LFR

He also shared about moving the department to be more customer focused.

“I think we need to be customer based, which is citizen based. First we need to make sure we're defining those needs appropriately,” Lincoln City Council Member Jon Camp said.

The chief did not touch on the ongoing city council debate regarding fire and police pensions.

LFR does have new fire trucks on the way as well. The first one should arrive within a month. 

