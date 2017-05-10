Multiple Sclerosis fundraiser this weekend - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Multiple Sclerosis fundraiser this weekend

Ian Kimmer knows all about multiple sclerosis. It has affected a family member as well as a good friend.

"It’s a really terrible disease and frankly the more people you meet who live with MS the more inspired you are to try to make the world a better place," said Ian Kimmer, Executive Director.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease that affects millions. It is an often disabling disease of the central nervous system. MS disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body. The cause is still unknown.

"MS can express itself in so many different ways and one of the biggest challenges is the uncertainty around it and it can be all over the map as far as what someone's life looks like with MS," Kimmer said.

There is no cure, but experts are still doing their part to save these people lives and this weekend you can help too.

A fundraiser is being held on May 13th at Holmes Lake Park. It's a walk to create a world free of MS. The site opens at 9 am and the walk starts at 10. There is a one mile and a three mile route. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the MS organization and it helps fund all of their research and programs.

"Money raised at Walk MS, first and foremost, is to fund research towards a cure and to restore what has been lost in peoples lives," Kimmer said.

It's free to register for the walk, but donations are encouraged.

"Until we know the reason that people get MS and until we have a cure, it's just going to take a lot of people in the community coming together and working on behalf of those who we are friends with and love living with the disease," said Kimmer.

To register for the walk, click the link below:

http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?fr_id=28341&pg=informational&sid=13239

