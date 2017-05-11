Governor Ricketts expresses concerns over budget

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement setting the record straight on how the state tracks tax receipts. Yesterday, Open Sky, a non-profit aligned with left-leaning interests, circulated misleading information about state tax receipts collected in April.

“The state’s tax receipts were $55 million short in April. The information circulated by Open Sky yesterday is incorrect and irresponsible. Spreading disinformation to try to distract from reality is simply an attempt to facilitate more spending when our financial outlook requires us to constrain state spending.”

Yesterday, the State Department of Revenue announced that April tax receipts lagged by $55 million. Subsequently, Open Sky had circulated a spreadsheet to media and senators claiming that the state’s tax receipts had improved.