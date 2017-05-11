Lincoln man back in jail after probation violation



Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Jesse Johnson was arrested earlier this week for violating his probation.

Police said a woman was shopping with her four children at South Pointe Pavilions this past Saturday.

They said the woman's daughter screamed from the passenger side because there was a man hiding under a vehicle.

Officers said when the mother ran to that side, she saw a man get into a green pick up.

LPD said the woman took pictures of the pickup's license plate while it was driving away.

Police later determined the man was Johnson, who is on probation for disturbing the peace after hiding on vehicles and touching women's feet in the past.

He was cited for disturbing the peace Tuesday.