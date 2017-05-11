Three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln overnight

Lincoln Police are investigating three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln early Thursday morning.

The first call came in about 3:10 a.m. at Goodyear Fitness near 63rd and Havelock Avenue.

Police said a maintenance employee heard a noise in the basement, checked, but didn't find anyone.

LPD said the worker did find a window pried.

Officers were also called to the Arbors assisted living home near 56th and Fremont St.

They said a female employee was walking from the break room before 3:50 a.m. when she was an unknown male walking past.

LPD said the woman showed the man out of the home and she found a window open with the screen cut.

The last one happened at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Police responded there because of an alarm.

They found the south window was broken.

Nothing has been reported stolen yet.