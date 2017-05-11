LSO jury duty scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a jury duty scam.

The office said the scammer is posing as a deputy with LSO's civil division and telling people they have jury duty.

Deputies said scammers tell people they have a warrant and need to pay a fine of $900, which they instruct people to go to CVS to get green dot cards to pay.

People then have to call back a number, which has a voicemail saying it's the sheriff's office.

The office said there was no loss in this case and its not sure how many people have affected.

