Man convicted of sex assaults on children dies in prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A man convicted of sexual assault on children in two Nebraska Panhandle counties has died while serving a prison sentence of 40 to 60 years.
        The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 77-year-old Larry Holladay died late last month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. The cause of his death hasn't yet been determined, but he'd been treated for a long-term medical problem.
        State law requires a grand jury investigation any time a person dies in custody or while being arrested.
        The department says Holladay was convicted of sexual assault and sexual assault on a child in Box Butte and Sheridan counties. He'd been imprisoned since January 2006.

