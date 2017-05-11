Mayor awards water conservation poster contest winners

Media Release Courtesy of the Mayor's Office:

Mayor Chris Beutler today announced the winners of the annual water conservation poster contest. Lincoln fifth-graders participated in the art contest, sponsored by Lincoln Water System (LWS) and the Mayor’s Environmental Task Force.

The first-place winner is Harper Schupbach of Pyrtle Elementary School. Her entry will be displayed on a StarTran busboard, a large poster board and bookmarks.

The second-place winner is Alik Tishkov of Pyrtle. His entry will be displayed on a billboard, a large poster board and bookmarks.

The third-place winner is Jacob Watson of Morley Elementary School. His work will be displayed on a large poster board and bookmarks.

“We are fortunate that Lincoln’s water supply is in great shape as we enter the summer months, but we know that conditions can change rapidly,” Mayor Beutler said. “That’s why it is important to make water conservation part of our lives every day. This poster contest is a great way to educate students about good conservation practices. And their great artwork is a reminder to all of us that we have a responsibility to use this natural resource wisely.”

Others placing in the top ten will have their work on bookmarks. They are Vaishvika Balamurugan of Clinton Elementary; Alicia Cooper, Owen Laessig and Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur and Ava Wirth of Morley; Riley Dallmann of Lincoln Christian; and Aubrey Dieter of Pyrtle.

The bookmarks will be distributed at all City and school libraries.

For information on LWS and water conservation, visit water.lincoln.ne.gov.

Pictured from the left are Alicia Cooper, Morley; Vaishvika Balamurugan, Clinton; Ava Wirth, Morley; Harper Schupbach, Pyrtle, first place; Mayor Beutler; Jacob Watson, Morley, third place; Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, Morley; Alik Tishkov, Pyrtle, second place; Riley Dallmann, Lincoln Christian; and Owen Laessig, Morley. Not pictured is Aubrey Dieter, Pyrtle.