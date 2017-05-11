County treasurer pleads not guilty to forgery, other charges

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

CHADRON, Neb. (AP)

A county treasurer in northwest Nebraska has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor forgery and six counts of official misconduct.

Dawes County Treasurer Barb Sebesta's pleas were made Tuesday. Sebesta's attorney told a judge that plea negotiations were underway.

A state audit alleges Sebesta altered a check written by a taxpayer, changing it from $85.20 to $851.20, but not altering a total balance on a deposit. Sebesta says she was trying to clarify the proper amount for the bank.

She's also accused of twice failing to collect sales tax and of failing to maintain trust balances in a timely fashion. Auditors also say Sebesta deposited bond forfeitures into the county's general fund rather than distributing them to the schools as required by law.