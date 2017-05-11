Nebraska lawmakers debate holding back kids who can't read

A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he struck the concrete side of the bridge.More >>
The two inmates were killed by other inmates during a disturbance at the Tecumseh prison back in March.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Aetna insurance announced Wednesday it is no longer providing coverage to those covered by the Nebraska Insurance Exchange.More >>
Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night. He's name is Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue.More >>
The boards of directors for both the Nebraska Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System will consider ending an agreement for electricity produced at NPPD’s Sheldon Station, a 225-megawatt facility outside of Hallam, Neb.More >>
Congratulations to the week number 1 winners of the Lincoln's Own Weather Experts Rain Gauge contest. All winners have been contacted by email.More >>
Nebraska's net tax collections again fell below expectations in April, potentially creating more budget problems for the state.More >>
Roofers, homeowners and insurance agencies look back on storm damageMore >>
"It’s a really terrible disease and frankly the more people you meet who live with MS the more inspired you are to try to make the world a better place," said Ian Kimmer, Executive Director.More >>
