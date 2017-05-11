Couple charged with abuse after makeshift child cage found - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Couple charged with abuse after makeshift child cage found

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say officers searching a south Omaha home for drugs and other evidence found a makeshift cage used by a couple to corral a 3-year-old girl.
        Police reports say a baby gate had been fastened to the top of a crib to form the cage that apparently was often occupied by the girl. She and a 12-year-old boy were removed from the home by state authorities after the April 18 search.
        Court records say 32-year-old Kaylee Taylor and 34-year-old Joseph Hamilton both face two counts of felony child abuse. Hamilton also is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and theft counts and four felony drug charges.
        Jail records say both remained in custody Thursday. Their attorneys didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press.

