Channel 8 KLKN-TV salutes the area's top high school students

The Best of the Class of 2017 from Channel 8 KLKN-TV

With caps and gowns in hand, some of the top high school students in the area posed for pictures with their peers and shared a luncheon specifically held in their honor. The area's top students representing their high schools were honored at the 2016 Annual Best of the Class held at The Lied Center for Performing Arts, on Thursday, May 11.

In the morning, students interacted with other students as Channel 8 KLKN-TV camera crews recorded them to be incorporated into Best of the Class commercial announcements, which will air on Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  Students posed for a group picture before being treated to a short program and a luncheon catered by Raising Cane's.  The luncheon program was hosted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway. 

The Lied Center for Performing Arts, Raising Cane's, US Cellular, Pepsi, and Boyd Ober, Leadership Resources sponsored the event along with Channel 8 KLKN-TV.  

See below for the list of the names of the students honored and their high school. 

Name                      School 

Turner Adams Norris High School 

Reid Bednar Grand Island Senior High 

Ashley Benorden Exeter-Milligan High School 

Melissa Bornstein Lincoln High School 

Sarah Bos Raymond Central High School 

Mikayla Brady Malcolm High School 

Hoang Cao Parkview Christian School 

Michael Coffey Crete High School 

Michaela Cunningham Fullerton High School 

Josh Dauel Waverly High School 

Christian Deepe Hampton High School 

Daegan Dey Centennial High School 

Ryen Diaz York High School 

Zane DravitzkiCross County Community Schools 

Sydney Erickson Seward High School 

IsabelEberspacherFriend High School 

Nathan Follett College View Academy 

Evan Forney David City High School 

Cristal Franco-Granados Lincoln Southwest 

Sophia Frook Fillmore Central High School 

Kathy Fuller Wilber-Clatonia High School 

Sydnee Gemar Sutton Public Schools 

Austin Gronewold Lincoln Northeast 

Ethan Hall Heartland Community School 

Garrett Hanisch St. Paul Public School 

Logan Hauder Milford High School 

Brooklyn Hergott Thayer Central High School 

Samantha Horne Exeter-Milligan High School 

Allison Hottovy Centennial High School 

Abigail Huggins Heartland Lutheran High School

Jessica Huhman Thayer Central High School 

Braelyn Isernhagen Deshler High School 

Ojus Jain Lincoln East High School 

Abigail Johnson Lincoln Southeast 

McKenna Kaskie Grand Island Senior High 

Allison KlippMeridian High School 

Nicholas Kozisek Grand Island Northwest 

Alyssa Lambrecht College View Academy 

Taylor Larkins Freeman High School 

Ellie L'Heureux Lincoln Lutheran 

Amy Li Lincoln North Star 

Morgan Lowery Bruning-Davenport High School

Kyra Maguire Southern High School 

Myah Mattke Grand Island Central Catholic 

Evan Mettenbrink Seward High School 

AdrianaMiller Lincoln High School 

Hanh Nguyen Parkview Christian School 

Lisa Oswald Aurora High School

Kyle Otto Freeman High School 

Tanner Ourada Fillmore Central High School 

Neel Patel Lincoln Northeast c/o Marilyn Peaslee 

Caden Pearson Friend High School 

Justin Peterson Fairbury High School 

John Pham Lincoln North Star 

Madison Pieper Beatrice High School 

RaganPolhman Deshler High School 

Courtney Potter Raymond Central High School 

Chelsea Puncochar Grand Island Central Catholic 

Natalia Reyes Crete High School 

Alexi Robertson Norris High School 

Tanvi Santhosh Lincoln Southwest 

Cassandra Shambaugh-MillerLincoln Lutheran 

Nathan Spilker Beatrice High School 

Tanner Stalsberg Milford High School 

Regan TaubenheimPius X High School 

Emma Thede Waverly High School 

Jaime Troester Hampton High School 

Abram Turner Lincoln Southeast 

Katie Voichahoske Fullerton High School 

April WalkupCross County Community Schools 

Hannah Way York High School 

Jacee Weber Dorchester High School 

Catherine Welty Pius X High School 

Brody Werner Aurora High School

Jenna Whitmore Superior High School 

Emily Wiegert Heartland Lutheran High School

Andy Zhu Lincoln East High School 

Brittney Zoubek Dorchester High School 

Emily Zvolanek Southern High School 

