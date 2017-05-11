The Best of the Class of 2017 from Channel 8 KLKN-TV

With caps and gowns in hand, some of the top high school students in the area posed for pictures with their peers and shared a luncheon specifically held in their honor. The area's top students representing their high schools were honored at the 2016 Annual Best of the Class held at The Lied Center for Performing Arts, on Thursday, May 11.

In the morning, students interacted with other students as Channel 8 KLKN-TV camera crews recorded them to be incorporated into Best of the Class commercial announcements, which will air on Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Students posed for a group picture before being treated to a short program and a luncheon catered by Raising Cane's. The luncheon program was hosted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway.

The Lied Center for Performing Arts, Raising Cane's, US Cellular, Pepsi, and Boyd Ober, Leadership Resources sponsored the event along with Channel 8 KLKN-TV.

See below for the list of the names of the students honored and their high school.

Name School

Turner Adams Norris High School

Reid Bednar Grand Island Senior High

Ashley Benorden Exeter-Milligan High School

Melissa Bornstein Lincoln High School

Sarah Bos Raymond Central High School

Mikayla Brady Malcolm High School

Hoang Cao Parkview Christian School

Michael Coffey Crete High School

Michaela Cunningham Fullerton High School

Josh Dauel Waverly High School

Christian Deepe Hampton High School

Daegan Dey Centennial High School

Ryen Diaz York High School

Zane DravitzkiCross County Community Schools

Sydney Erickson Seward High School

IsabelEberspacherFriend High School

Nathan Follett College View Academy

Evan Forney David City High School

Cristal Franco-Granados Lincoln Southwest

Sophia Frook Fillmore Central High School

Kathy Fuller Wilber-Clatonia High School

Sydnee Gemar Sutton Public Schools

Austin Gronewold Lincoln Northeast

Ethan Hall Heartland Community School

Garrett Hanisch St. Paul Public School

Logan Hauder Milford High School

Brooklyn Hergott Thayer Central High School

Samantha Horne Exeter-Milligan High School

Allison Hottovy Centennial High School

Abigail Huggins Heartland Lutheran High School

Jessica Huhman Thayer Central High School

Braelyn Isernhagen Deshler High School

Ojus Jain Lincoln East High School

Abigail Johnson Lincoln Southeast

McKenna Kaskie Grand Island Senior High

Allison KlippMeridian High School

Nicholas Kozisek Grand Island Northwest

Alyssa Lambrecht College View Academy

Taylor Larkins Freeman High School

Ellie L'Heureux Lincoln Lutheran

Amy Li Lincoln North Star

Morgan Lowery Bruning-Davenport High School

Kyra Maguire Southern High School

Myah Mattke Grand Island Central Catholic

Evan Mettenbrink Seward High School

AdrianaMiller Lincoln High School

Hanh Nguyen Parkview Christian School

Lisa Oswald Aurora High School

Kyle Otto Freeman High School

Tanner Ourada Fillmore Central High School

Neel Patel Lincoln Northeast c/o Marilyn Peaslee

Caden Pearson Friend High School

Justin Peterson Fairbury High School

John Pham Lincoln North Star

Madison Pieper Beatrice High School

RaganPolhman Deshler High School

Courtney Potter Raymond Central High School

Chelsea Puncochar Grand Island Central Catholic

Natalia Reyes Crete High School

Alexi Robertson Norris High School

Tanvi Santhosh Lincoln Southwest

Cassandra Shambaugh-MillerLincoln Lutheran

Nathan Spilker Beatrice High School

Tanner Stalsberg Milford High School

Regan TaubenheimPius X High School

Emma Thede Waverly High School

Jaime Troester Hampton High School

Abram Turner Lincoln Southeast

Katie Voichahoske Fullerton High School

April WalkupCross County Community Schools

Hannah Way York High School

Jacee Weber Dorchester High School

Catherine Welty Pius X High School

Brody Werner Aurora High School

Jenna Whitmore Superior High School

Emily Wiegert Heartland Lutheran High School

Andy Zhu Lincoln East High School

Brittney Zoubek Dorchester High School

Emily Zvolanek Southern High School