The Best of the Class of 2017 from Channel 8 KLKN-TV

With caps and gowns in hand, some of the top high school students in the area posed for pictures with their peers and shared a luncheon specifically held in their honor. The area's top students representing their high schools were honored at the 2016 Annual Best of the Class held at The Lied Center for Performing Arts, on Thursday, May 11.
In the morning, students interacted with other students as Channel 8 KLKN-TV camera crews recorded them to be incorporated into Best of the Class commercial announcements, which will air on Channel 8 KLKN-TV. Students posed for a group picture before being treated to a short program and a luncheon catered by Raising Cane's. The luncheon program was hosted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News anchors Rod Fowler and Megan Conway.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts, Raising Cane's, US Cellular, Pepsi, and Boyd Ober, Leadership Resources sponsored the event along with Channel 8 KLKN-TV.
See below for the list of the names of the students honored and their high school.
Name School
Turner Adams Norris High School
Reid Bednar Grand Island Senior High
Ashley Benorden Exeter-Milligan High School
Melissa Bornstein Lincoln High School
Sarah Bos Raymond Central High School
Mikayla Brady Malcolm High School
Hoang Cao Parkview Christian School
Michael Coffey Crete High School
Michaela Cunningham Fullerton High School
Josh Dauel Waverly High School
Christian Deepe Hampton High School
Daegan Dey Centennial High School
Ryen Diaz York High School
Zane DravitzkiCross County Community Schools
Sydney Erickson Seward High School
IsabelEberspacherFriend High School
Nathan Follett College View Academy
Evan Forney David City High School
Cristal Franco-Granados Lincoln Southwest
Sophia Frook Fillmore Central High School
Kathy Fuller Wilber-Clatonia High School
Sydnee Gemar Sutton Public Schools
Austin Gronewold Lincoln Northeast
Ethan Hall Heartland Community School
Garrett Hanisch St. Paul Public School
Logan Hauder Milford High School
Brooklyn Hergott Thayer Central High School
Samantha Horne Exeter-Milligan High School
Allison Hottovy Centennial High School
Abigail Huggins Heartland Lutheran High School
Jessica Huhman Thayer Central High School
Braelyn Isernhagen Deshler High School
Ojus Jain Lincoln East High School
Abigail Johnson Lincoln Southeast
McKenna Kaskie Grand Island Senior High
Allison KlippMeridian High School
Nicholas Kozisek Grand Island Northwest
Alyssa Lambrecht College View Academy
Taylor Larkins Freeman High School
Ellie L'Heureux Lincoln Lutheran
Amy Li Lincoln North Star
Morgan Lowery Bruning-Davenport High School
Kyra Maguire Southern High School
Myah Mattke Grand Island Central Catholic
Evan Mettenbrink Seward High School
AdrianaMiller Lincoln High School
Hanh Nguyen Parkview Christian School
Lisa Oswald Aurora High School
Kyle Otto Freeman High School
Tanner Ourada Fillmore Central High School
Neel Patel Lincoln Northeast c/o Marilyn Peaslee
Caden Pearson Friend High School
Justin Peterson Fairbury High School
John Pham Lincoln North Star
Madison Pieper Beatrice High School
RaganPolhman Deshler High School
Courtney Potter Raymond Central High School
Chelsea Puncochar Grand Island Central Catholic
Natalia Reyes Crete High School
Alexi Robertson Norris High School
Tanvi Santhosh Lincoln Southwest
Cassandra Shambaugh-MillerLincoln Lutheran
Nathan Spilker Beatrice High School
Tanner Stalsberg Milford High School
Regan TaubenheimPius X High School
Emma Thede Waverly High School
Jaime Troester Hampton High School
Abram Turner Lincoln Southeast
Katie Voichahoske Fullerton High School
April WalkupCross County Community Schools
Hannah Way York High School
Jacee Weber Dorchester High School
Catherine Welty Pius X High School
Brody Werner Aurora High School
Jenna Whitmore Superior High School
Emily Wiegert Heartland Lutheran High School
Andy Zhu Lincoln East High School
Brittney Zoubek Dorchester High School
Emily Zvolanek Southern High School