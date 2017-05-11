Portion of Fremont St. To close Monday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Fremont Street, from Touzalin Ave. to 66th Street will be closed from May 15 to mid-July for water main replacement.

Following completion of work on that section, Fremont Street from 66th to 70th streets will be closed until the end of September.

The City and the contractor will work with residences regarding access during construction.