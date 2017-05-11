NPPD, LES utilities to end power plant partnership - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NPPD, LES utilities to end power plant partnership

NPPD, LES utilities to end power plant partnership

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Lincoln Electric System has decided to end its contract to buy power from one of the Nebraska Public Power District's plants near Hallam.


LES spokeswoman Rachel Barth says the utility decided it wouldn't need the electricity Sheldon Station generates because its predicted customer demand appears smaller than expected.


The Lincoln utility is also in the middle of reviewing its electricity generating portfolio to ensure it has the right mix of power sources.


To end the contract with NPPD at the end of this year LES will pay $10.5 million.
 

