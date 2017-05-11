NPPD, LES utilities to end power plant partnership

Authorities say officers searching a south Omaha home for drugs and other evidence found a makeshift cage used by a couple to corral a 3-year-old girl.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln early Thursday morning. The first call came in about 3:10 a.m. at Goodyear Fitness near 63rd and Havelock Avenue. Police said a maintenance employee heard a noise in the basement, checked, but didn't find anyone. LPD said the worker did find a window pried. Officers were also called to the Arbors assisted living home near 56th and Fremont St.More >>
Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Jesse Johnson was arrested earlier this week for violating his probation. Police said a woman was shopping with her four children at South Pointe Pavilions this past Saturday. They said the woman's daughter screamed from the passenger side because there was a man hiding under a vehicle. Officers said when the mother ran to that side, she saw a man get into a green pick up. LPD said the woman took pictures of the pickup's license plate while it...More >>
A man convicted of sexual assault on children in two Nebraska Panhandle counties has died while serving a prison sentence of 40 to 60 years.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a jury duty scam. The office said the scammer is posing as a deputy with LSO's civil division and telling people they have jury duty. Deputies said scammers tell people they have a warrant and need to pay a fine of $900, which they instruct people to go to CVS to get green dot cards to pay.More >>
A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he struck the concrete side of the bridge.More >>
Costco officials have given final approval for construction of the company's planned chicken processing operation in eastern Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
The two inmates were killed by other inmates during a disturbance at the Tecumseh prison back in March.More >>
Aetna insurance announced Wednesday it is no longer providing coverage to those covered by the Nebraska Insurance Exchange.More >>
