Gov. Ricketts celebrates 'Teacher Appreciation Week'

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts traveled to schools in Lincoln, Hastings, and Norfolk to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week in Nebraska. This tour highlighted schools where teacher excellence and dedication has resulted in significant improved student outcomes in reading and math proficiency.

“This was a great opportunity to honor teachers across Nebraska who are helping students achieve higher math and reading scores,” said Governor Ricketts. “I know how hard our teachers work guiding, providing feedback, engaging students and parents, preparing, and leading. Thank you to every teacher across Nebraska helping our students achieve higher academic heights.”

More information about the schools Governor Ricketts visited today and their achievements can be found below:

Belmont Elementary in Lincoln

From the 2011-2012 school year to the 2015-2016 school year, Belmont Elementary, where 76 percent of students are eligible for Free and Reduced Lunch and 22 percent are English Language Learners, increased their NeSA scores in reading proficiency rate by 9 percent, from 80 to 89 percent, and their math proficiency rate by 11 percent, from 77 to 88 percent.

Lincoln Elementary School in Hastings

From the 2011-2012 school year to the 2015-2016 school year, Lincoln Elementary, where 90 percent of students are eligible for Free and Reduced Lunch and 21 percent are English Language Learners, increased their NeSA scores in reading proficiency rate by 34 percent, from 55 to 89 percent, and their math proficiency rate by 23 percent, from 50 to 73 percent.

Washington Elementary School in Norfolk

From the 2011-2012 school year to the 2015-2016 school year, Washington Elementary, where 74 percent of students are eligible for Free and Reduced Lunch and 22 percent are English Language Learners, increased their NeSA scores in reading proficiency rate by 19 percent, from 78 to 97 percent, and their math proficiency rate by 8 percent, from 79 to 87 percent.