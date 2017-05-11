Recent budget reports create conflicting reaction

Governor Pete Ricketts took steps to set the record straight when it comes to the budget Thursday morning.

"We have serious budget issues right now," Governor Ricketts, said.

He used a numbers display to voice his concerns. He says it’s necessary after Open Sky, a non–profit centered on fiscal policy, released a report on April tax receipts.

Governor Ricketts says the report suggests our revenue is up and additional spending is feasible.

"Its suggested somehow, that because we didn't do as bad in April, somehow were up and it’s absolutely inaccurate and it’s misleading," Ricketts, said.

In the report, Open Sky quoted numbers released by the Department of Revenue.

It said April receipts fell 10 million dollars short of the forecasted 65 million.

Open Sky says some news reports took what they said out of context.

"What we said was that April receipts looked like they weren't as bad as the forecasting board thought they were going to be," Renee Fry, Open Sky Executive Director, said. “What was recorded was we were saying revenues were actually up and that is not what we said."

Renee Fry, Executive Director of Open Sky, says one of their main points was senators already knew about the lower than expected revenue for April. They took that into account when approving Tuesday’s budget.

"We were trying to correct the record there because a lot of the early news stories we saw was that we had an additional 55 million dollar short fall but that wasn't the case," Fry, said.

Governor Ricketts continued, pointing out that the next two months are critical.

"Given that we have missed 14 out of the last 22 months in revenue, it’s unlikely that were going to grow 3.5% in the next two months,” Ricketts, said. “It could happen, but this is the risk were at in the budget just this year."

We asked the governor what he plans to do with the recently approved legislative budget, he wouldn't comment on specifics.