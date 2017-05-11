NE woman infected with Zika delivers healthy baby - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NE woman infected with Zika delivers healthy baby

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha woman infected with the Zika virus while pregnant has delivered a healthy baby girl.

Evelyn Suastegui gave birth to the girl on Tuesday.

Suastegui was the first pregnant woman in Nebraska to have a confirmed case of the mosquito-borne virus.

Suastegui had said she began feeling ill while vacationing last year in Mexico.

Her Zika infection and pregnancy were diagnosed after she returned to Nebraska.

