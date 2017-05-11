Controversial new fire station

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is moving forward on a new facility near 84th and Pioneers Boulevard and it's raising concerns for neighbors.

"Nobody wants to have lights and sirens in their back yards. Nobody would like to wake up to that a few times every single night," neighbor, Brooke Rossman said.

LFR says they are doing their best to work with the neighbors. They say they will build a wall or trees to help block out the noise and sound. Nearby residents are also concerned about more drainage problems and increased traffic.

LFR plans to continue to work with the residents throughout the rest of this process, but they are going to continue to move forward. The Assistant Chief says it all boils down to the fire departments mission.

"If we move down here we'll be able to serve more houses in a timely manner than we can do today. The key in that phrase is timely manner; its all about response times when you're talking about emergency services," said Assistant Chief Pat Borer.

Station 12 would shut down. The city is going to put offers on the land and they have already hired an architect. If all goes as planned, the station should be finished by the end of next year.