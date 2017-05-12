2 charged in homicide on Reservation

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Two people have been charged with killing a man on northeast Nebraska's Winnebago Reservation.

Court records say 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. was slain early on April 23 in Winnebago.

An autopsy shows that he'd been strangled but also suffered head trauma.

Nineteen-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe and 21-year-old Lawrencia Merrick are charged with manslaughter.

The records don't list the names of attorneys for them.

The records say the two had told tribal police that they'd come upon Redhorn outside a building he was trying to break into and approached him when he wouldn't stop.

Wolfe says a fight then broke out between him and Redhorn and that he put Redhorn in a headlock until he quit struggling. Merrick says she struck Redhorn's head.

Wolfe says they didn't intend to kill Redborn.

