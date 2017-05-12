Ricketts: Nebraska will benefit from exporting beef to China - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ricketts: Nebraska will benefit from exporting beef to China

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state is positioning itself to export beef to China.


Ricketts on Friday applauded news that China would allow American beef into the country for the first time since 2003. Ricketts has visited China in each of the past two years to urge the Chinese government to reopen its market.        

Nebraska Department of Agriculture International Trade Director Stan Garbacz will visit China next week to lobby for Nebraska beef.


Nebraska is the leading exporter of red meat in the U.S. Farmers exported more than $1.1 billion worth of beef last year.


China imports about $2.5 billion in beef from other countries.
 

