UPDATE: Missing teen found

UPDATE:

Lincoln Police say that 14-year-old Kolten Krenke has been found safe.

Lincoln Police is currently looking for a missing teen: Kolten Krenke.

Kolten is autistic and was last seen at 12:20 p.m. walking southbound from S. 40th & South Streets.

Kolten is 14 years old, 5’6”, 160 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

If you see Kolten or know his whereabouts, please call Lincoln Police Department immediately at 402.441.6000.