UPDATE: Missing teen found - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: Missing teen found

UPDATE: Missing teen found

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

Lincoln Police say that 14-year-old Kolten Krenke has been found safe. 

Lincoln Police is currently looking for a missing teen: Kolten Krenke.

Kolten is autistic and was last seen at 12:20 p.m. walking southbound from S. 40th & South Streets.

Kolten is 14 years old, 5’6”, 160 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

If you see Kolten or know his whereabouts, please call Lincoln Police Department immediately at 402.441.6000.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.