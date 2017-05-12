Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him.

The third-grader was booked Wednesday at the Douglas County Youth Center and then released to his mother after police detained him at Druid Hill Elementary School.


An Omaha Police Department said in a statement that the situation could've been handled better and that an arrest at the school wasn't necessary.


The injured boy, Dorian Chambers, has undergone surgery for a brain bleed.


Tiffanie Moore, the mother of the boy who was arrested, says she's in the process of retaining an attorney and is waiting to get a court date for her son. Deputy prosecutor Nicole Brundo says no charges have been filed yet.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.