Omaha boy, 9, arrested for allegedly throwing rock at child

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him.

The third-grader was booked Wednesday at the Douglas County Youth Center and then released to his mother after police detained him at Druid Hill Elementary School.



An Omaha Police Department said in a statement that the situation could've been handled better and that an arrest at the school wasn't necessary.



The injured boy, Dorian Chambers, has undergone surgery for a brain bleed.



Tiffanie Moore, the mother of the boy who was arrested, says she's in the process of retaining an attorney and is waiting to get a court date for her son. Deputy prosecutor Nicole Brundo says no charges have been filed yet.