Pickup passenger killed in collision with semitrailer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a pickup truck passenger has died after a collision with a semitrailer in North Platte.


The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Police Sgt. Kendall Allison says the pickup clipped the back of the semi and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top.        

Police identified the passenger as 73-year-old Mike Torres Sr., who lived in North Platte. The pickup driver's injuries and name haven't been released. The semi driver was not injured.

