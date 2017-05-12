Pickup passenger killed in collision with semitrailer

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a pickup truck passenger has died after a collision with a semitrailer in North Platte.



The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Police Sgt. Kendall Allison says the pickup clipped the back of the semi and rolled several times, coming to rest on its top.

Police identified the passenger as 73-year-old Mike Torres Sr., who lived in North Platte. The pickup driver's injuries and name haven't been released. The semi driver was not injured.