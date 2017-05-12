Annual Spring Cleanup At Holmes Lake Dog Park

Volunteers worked throughout the day on the park

A lot of volunteers worked to get a local dog run ready for visitors.

It was a busy day for these two volunteer groups, called, Friends Of The Dog Parks and Nature's Variety.

They worked to cleanup Holmes Lake Dog Park in time for summer.

President of Friends Of The Dog Parks, Lyle Hansen, said, "We definitely want to make Lincoln proud of their dog parks and as long as the people are happy; I think the city's doing a good job and we're doing a good job."

50 people were able to help out. They removed tree branches and trash; trimmed weeds, painted signs and put limestone on the trails of the 26 acre park.

Nature's Variety, which makes pet food, has around 500 employees nationally and 130 working throughout Lincoln, while Friends of The Dog Parks has 100 volunteers, based in Lincoln.

Dany Molifua of Nature's Variety said, "Every year we come out to the dog parks and help clean them up after the winter season."

This is part of a national project for Nature's Variety, where employees take a day of vacation to work on volunteer work for animals, mainly pets.

Friends Of The Dog Parks work with the city and are currently working on fundraising for three new dog parks, but today was all about spring cleaning.

"It's been a huge hit and success, and I think people want to feel like they belong to something. And be part of something, and so it's just been really great to see how many people get involved," said Kelly Hansen, Secretary of Friends Of The Dog Parks.

Volunteers worked from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they'll have similar projects throughout the year.

If you'd like to get involved here's the link:

https://www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheDogParkLNE/