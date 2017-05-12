56th and Old Cheney to reopen Saturday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The intersection of 56th Street and Old Cheney Road will reopen Saturday, May 13, three days ahead of schedule. Lane restrictions in the area will continue, with one lane of traffic open in each direction on Old Cheney Road and 56th Street. The intersection was closed May 2 for pavement repairs and traffic signal upgrades.

The closure is part of the pavement repair project on Old Cheney Road from 40th Street to Hwy. 2, and lane closures in that area will continue. Temporary closures of the Old Cheney Trail will require a detour to the south side of Old Cheney Road. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November. It includes repairing or replacing deteriorated concrete panels and curbs, sealing joints and cracks and milling the concrete surface before overlaying with asphalt. Other work will include replacing damaged storm drainage inlet tops, utility adjustments and restoring traffic signal elements impacted by the work.

The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public's patience during this project.