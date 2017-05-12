Landowner elk applications begin May 15

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. – Eligible landowners may apply for one 2017 Nebraska elk hunting permit during the May 15 – June 2 application period.

To download an application form, eligibility rules and hunting unit descriptions, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntingseasons.

In addition, the 2017 Big Game Guide, a summary of Nebraska’s regulations, orders and statutes pertaining to big game hunting, is available online. The guide includes season dates and information for deer, elk, antelope and bighorn sheep. It also has permit requirements and fees, and hunting unit maps. To view or download the guide, visit Outdoornebraska.gov/guides.