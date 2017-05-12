3rd grade reading proficiency sparks discussion

A 9-year-old Omaha boy has been arrested at school on suspicion of second-degree felony assault for allegedly throwing a rock at an 8-year-old boy and severely injuring him.More >>
Authorities say a pickup truck passenger has died after a collision with a semitrailer in North Platte.More >>
Authorities say officers searching a south Omaha home for drugs and other evidence found a makeshift cage used by a couple to corral a 3-year-old girl.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln early Thursday morning. The first call came in about 3:10 a.m. at Goodyear Fitness near 63rd and Havelock Avenue. Police said a maintenance employee heard a noise in the basement, checked, but didn't find anyone. LPD said the worker did find a window pried. Officers were also called to the Arbors assisted living home near 56th and Fremont St.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
He was wearing a dark blue polo shirt and khaki pants.More >>
Her Zika infection and pregnancy were diagnosed after she returned to Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Jesse Johnson was arrested earlier this week for violating his probation. Police said a woman was shopping with her four children at South Pointe Pavilions this past Saturday. They said the woman's daughter screamed from the passenger side because there was a man hiding under a vehicle. Officers said when the mother ran to that side, she saw a man get into a green pick up. LPD said the woman took pictures of the pickup's license plate while it...More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is moving forward on a new facility near 84th and Pioneers Boulevard and it's raising concerns for neighbors.More >>
An autopsy shows that Redhorn Jr. been strangled but also suffered head trauma.More >>
