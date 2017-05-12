3rd grade reading proficiency sparks discussion

Should Nebraska third graders be held back based on their reading ability?

That's a question state lawmakers are debating.

Senator Lu Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is concerned about the reading proficiency of some elementary students.

She proposed a bill to address that problem.

She said there are some schools that have more than half of third graders not reading at the appropriate level.

"It’s not acceptable that we have kids in school for four years and over half are not reading,” Senator Lu Ann Linehan said.

Many Nebraska educators are worried about the proposal.

Several are opposed to it including the state board of education.

They said this law could be detrimental for kids.

"We want every student to succeed in school and by having a retention mandate kind of works in opposition,” Nebraska State Education Association Nancy Fulton said.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, students are doing well in reading proficiency.

It says fourth graders scored higher in that area than the national average in one test.

Opponents said there are other ways to get better outcomes like more work with a student.

"Every student comes to school at a different achievement level and a teacher takes them where they start where you can help them grow,” Fulton said.

Senator Linehan said the goal of the bill is not to hold children back, but act as an early intervention.

"'It's about setting the expectation that kids at the end of their 3rd grade are going be proficient so they can go on and have a successful life,” Linehan said.

The speaker of the legislature office said the bill will not come back up for discussion this session.

A group of senators including senator Linehan are doing a summer study regarding literacy and dyslexia.