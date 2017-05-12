Governor Ricketts' line-item vetoed $11 million in spending - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Governor Ricketts' line-item vetoed $11 million in spending

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Governor Ricketts' Office:

Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed $11 million in spending out of the state budget citing the state’s continued decline in revenues in recent months.  The Governor returned LB330e to the Legislature with his signature and with a line-item reduction.

“I have vetoed $11 million in spending intended for the Capitol Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Replacement Project.  The HVAC Project is an important priority, however, our current fiscal situation does not warrant this large General Fund expenditure.  Sufficient funding will remain to keep the project on schedule and the financing of the HVAC Project can be revisited in the next legislative session.”

The Governor has until Monday evening to consider the remainder of the budget bills.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.