NEB T&F: Jacobs Leads Huskers on Day One of Big Ten Meet

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Three Nebraska track and field athletes earned medals on the first day of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships at Nittany Lion Outdoor Track on Friday.

Freshman Andy Jacobs led the Husker women with a runner-up finish in the pole vault. She cleared 13-4 1/2 (4.08m) on her first attempt and picked up her second silver medal in the event in her first season at NU, as she was also the runner-up at the indoor championships. The Husker women are in seventh place with the eight team points from Jacobs.

In the men's 10,000 meters, Wyatt McGuire ran a personal-best time of 29:39.14 to finish third. He entered the event seeded sixth in the Big Ten but posted the No. 5 time in NU outdoor history to earn the bronze medal and score six team points. It was the best finish by a Husker male in the 10,000 meters at the conference championships since Marcus Witter finished third at the 2002 Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

Nick Percy earned a second consecutive bronze medal in the hammer throw with a mark of 218-10 (66.70m) to get the Husker men on the board. Percy recorded his best throw on his first attempt to finish in the same spot on the podium as he did at last year's outdoor championships. Percy's best event, the discus, is on Sunday.

Cody Walton and Seth Derr scored team points for the Husker men in the javelin. Walton was fifth after posting a throw of 229-10 (70.07m) on his last attempt. Derr finished seventh with a throw of 221-1 (67.38m). The Husker men scored 18 points and are tied with Wisconsin for second place. Penn State is in first with 40 points.

Five Huskers qualified for running finals on Sunday with quality performances in preliminary races. Jasmine Barge (57.68), Virginia Hill (59.20) and Michaela Peskova (59.22) all qualified for the women's 400-meter hurdles final. Barge's time was the third-fastest in trials. Drew Wiseman (51.40) and Andy Neal (51.47) also earned automatic bids to the men's 400-meter hurdles final by finishing first and second in their heats.

Halfway through the decathlon, Cody Walton is in fourth place with 3,888 points and is in good position heading into his strongest events on Sunday. Walton took second in the shot put at 45-3 1/2 (13.80m) and was third in the long jump (22-10 3/4, 6.98m) and high jump (6-5 1/2, 1.97m).

Payton Horacek is in 11th place in the heptathlon through four of the seven events with 2,845 points. Horacek set outdoor personal bests in three of the four events, including a sixth-place finish in the shot put after a throw of 36-4 1/4 (11.08m).

Saturday's action begins with the decathlon at 8:30 a.m. CT. Field events begin at 12:20 p.m., and running events commence at 3 p.m. A live stream for Saturday afternoon's action will be available at BTN2GO.com at 12:20 p.m. CT.