Bottoms up: Lincoln Beer Week kicks off Saturday

It's any beer lovers dream - Lincoln Beer Week.

Since its inception a few years ago, Lincoln Beer Week has grown into a city-wide event that highlights local craft beer and breweries - and it's grown a lot.

"Definitely the biggest and baddest one that we've done yet in terms of all the people involved in town," said Jim Engelbart, who works with Empyrean Brewing Co. - one of the participating breweries.

"If there's a place in town that sells better beer, chances are 100% that they're doing something related to Beer Week this week."

To help navigate all the different events, you can download the official Lincoln Beer Week app on the app store.

It has a list of participating locations and a rundown of activities.

Beer lovers say it's a chance to brew up support for their favorite local beer makers.

"I think people really appreciate the idea of supporting local business and seeing Lincoln grow over the past 10 years," said Amy Philipi, a beer enthusiast.

"It's really cool - especially the number of craft breweries and micro breweries has just been really cool. And I think they have a large support base willing to go above and beyond."

The first event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

For more information and to see a full list of events visit: http://lincolnbeerweek.com/new-events/?view=calendar&month=May-2017.